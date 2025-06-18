TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as low as $1.56. TrueCar shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 192,525 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup cut shares of TrueCar to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of TrueCar from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TrueCar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.19.

TrueCar Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueCar

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TrueCar by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 143,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in TrueCar by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Further Reading

