Trust Point Inc. Buys Shares of 4,188 John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,509,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,118,000 after acquiring an additional 226,996 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,108,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,172,000 after purchasing an additional 115,221 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 844,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 482,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 479,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average of $69.49. The company has a market capitalization of $954.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.99. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $73.50.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

