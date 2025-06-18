Trust Point Inc. Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Trust Point Inc. decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Melius downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Melius Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 2.5%

LMT opened at $478.91 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $418.88 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $471.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

