Trust Point Inc. Has $261,000 Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

Trust Point Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,065,000 after purchasing an additional 163,433 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CW. Citigroup upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $444.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.00.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total transaction of $202,212.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,376.24. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,673,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,550. The trade was a 34.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,130 shares of company stock worth $2,726,412 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CW stock opened at $471.05 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $258.85 and a fifty-two week high of $479.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $391.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.32 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.54%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.