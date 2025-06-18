Trust Point Inc. Has $284,000 Holdings in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM)

Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TM. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 22,846.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 491,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,726,000 after purchasing an additional 489,142 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,099,000 after purchasing an additional 384,149 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Toyota Motor by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 374,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,952,000 after acquiring an additional 234,078 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,203,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,892,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,254,000 after buying an additional 129,560 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank downgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE TM opened at $173.88 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Corporation has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $208.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $234.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.95 and its 200-day moving average is $183.43.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $81.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.47 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

