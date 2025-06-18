Trust Point Inc. Has $293,000 Stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Trust Point Inc. cut its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FICO. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price (up from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,304.15.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total transaction of $8,386,592.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,517,016.70. The trade was a 29.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total transaction of $10,624,598.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,492,399.16. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,851 shares of company stock valued at $40,543,770 in the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FICO stock opened at $1,776.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,893.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,910.84. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52-week low of $1,401.67 and a 52-week high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.14 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

