Trust Point Inc. Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)

Trust Point Inc. lowered its holdings in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 53.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Glaukos from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Glaukos from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,520 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $162,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,568.04. The trade was a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $100.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.22. Glaukos Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $77.10 and a fifty-two week high of $163.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $106.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.78 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Profile

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.