Trust Point Inc. Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Trust Point Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,472 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Gentex by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $86,082.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,824.93. This trade represents a 38.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76. Gentex Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.68 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNTX. Baird R W downgraded shares of Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Gentex from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

