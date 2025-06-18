Trust Point Inc. Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,668 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Robert Half by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Robert Half by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Robert Half from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Robert Half Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of RHI stock opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.08.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.19). Robert Half had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.00%.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

