Trust Point Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Trust Point Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $85.15. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Summit Insights raised Ambarella to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,595.50. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

