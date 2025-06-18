Trust Point Inc. Lowers Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Trust Point Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Corps Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 91,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,318 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Phillips 66 by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 21,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.46.

Shares of PSX opened at $124.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.33. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $150.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.34%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at $465,760.35. The trade was a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

