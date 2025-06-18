Trust Point Inc. Lowers Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Trust Point Inc. reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,179,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,789,955,000 after buying an additional 310,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,360,000 after acquiring an additional 451,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,528,949,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,030,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,400,980,000 after purchasing an additional 334,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,073,645,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.25.

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSI stock opened at $406.08 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $379.76 and a 52 week high of $507.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 160.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

