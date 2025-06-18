Trust Point Inc. Makes New $286,000 Investment in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,947 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agilysys by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,983,000 after purchasing an additional 58,926 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,167,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,796,000 after buying an additional 108,827 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,437,000 after buying an additional 294,831 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 412.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,858,000 after acquiring an additional 585,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 610,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,347,000 after acquiring an additional 511,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities set a $152.00 target price on Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Agilysys from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $109.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day moving average of $96.67. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $142.64.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $55,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,480,505.32. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

