Trust Point Inc. Purchases 822 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Trust Point Inc. raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,532 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 15.9% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,473 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,939 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 19,097 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE stock opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.42. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $98.04.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Williams Trading decreased their target price on NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NIKE from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

