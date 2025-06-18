Trust Point Inc. Reduces Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Trust Point Inc. reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,826,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,727,000 after buying an additional 4,606,748 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MetLife by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 776,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,848 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,913,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,430,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.
MetLife Price Performance
Shares of MetLife stock opened at $77.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.86. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.43.
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MetLife Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.
MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
MetLife Company Profile
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
