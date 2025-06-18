Trust Point Inc. Sells 122 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Trust Point Inc. lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JKHY. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.10.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $180.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.62 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.71.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $585.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.52%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.