Trust Point Inc. Sells 1,611 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Trust Point Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.99 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.55%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus raised Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.63.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

