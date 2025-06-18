Trust Point Inc. Sells 25 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Trust Point Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 435,031.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,535,000 after acquiring an additional 770,005 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 482,040.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,117,000 after purchasing an additional 419,375 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $834,556,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6,083.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 90,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,281,000 after buying an additional 89,190 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,033,000 after buying an additional 77,015 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO stock opened at $3,605.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,698.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,515.00. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,801.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3,916.81. The firm has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $36.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total transaction of $101,995,575.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,696,515.78. This represents a 76.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 2,850 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,610.00, for a total transaction of $10,288,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,555,640. The trade was a 49.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,762 shares of company stock worth $147,189,762. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $4,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,072.24.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

