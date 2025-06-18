Trust Point Inc. Sells 480 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Trust Point Inc. cut its stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 2,090,573.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,314,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,462,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $151,764,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,471,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,170,000 after acquiring an additional 393,777 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $101,354,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 29,415.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 221,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after acquiring an additional 221,202 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,424. This trade represents a 22.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.96, for a total value of $3,079,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,297,208.76. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,500 shares of company stock worth $23,907,950 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $321.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $314.00 price target (down from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.08.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $286.88 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.98 and a 1 year high of $417.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.33.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

