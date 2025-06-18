Trust Point Inc. Sells 603 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEV. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

GE Vernova Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE GEV opened at $488.99 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $500.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.46, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $415.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.75.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.56.

Get Our Latest Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.