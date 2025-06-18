Trust Point Inc. Sells 603 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEV. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.
GE Vernova Stock Up 0.2%
NYSE GEV opened at $488.99 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $500.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.46, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $415.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.75.
GE Vernova Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.56.
GE Vernova Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
