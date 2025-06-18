Trust Point Inc. Sells 654 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Trust Point Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $495.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.68. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $272.93 and a one year high of $553.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.09. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, CFO William George III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $5,876,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,473 shares in the company, valued at $22,317,532.03. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total value of $6,474,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,488,536.36. This trade represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,795. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $471.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

