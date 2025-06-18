Trust Point Inc. Trims Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Trust Point Inc. reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 35,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.49. The company has a market cap of $134.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.69 and a one year high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 66.53%.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $3,010,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,152 shares in the company, valued at $13,026,263.04. This represents a 18.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,893,713.60. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,245 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

