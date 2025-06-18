United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $695.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $525.91 and a 52-week high of $896.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $667.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $689.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $753.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.