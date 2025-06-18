Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Veralto by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 12,662 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Veralto by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $57,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,567.55. The trade was a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lesley Beneteau sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $46,184.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,499.64. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,917 shares of company stock worth $5,423,033. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto stock opened at $97.41 on Wednesday. Veralto Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.87 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.92.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Veralto had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Veralto’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.09.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

