Warther Private Wealth LLC Has $22.59 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,075 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 7.4% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 5,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $175.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.88 and a 200 day moving average of $174.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at $430,917,877.76. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,764 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total value of $1,962,705.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,333.08. This represents a 19.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,570 shares of company stock worth $32,003,532. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.75.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

