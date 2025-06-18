Warther Private Wealth LLC Sells 144 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Warther Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $269.35 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

