Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Melius Research raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 126.9% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.2%

WM opened at $234.11 on Wednesday. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $196.59 and a 1-year high of $242.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

