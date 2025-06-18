Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 214,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after buying an additional 67,832 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 39,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Williams Companies stock opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 106.95%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

