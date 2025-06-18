Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 7,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.37.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

