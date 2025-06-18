Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,316.50. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $297.79 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 52-week low of $254.88 and a 52-week high of $344.14. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of -595.57, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.29.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently -736.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WTW. Barclays raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.30.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

