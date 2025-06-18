WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. cut its holdings in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in WillScot were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in WillScot by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot by 273.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot during the first quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot by 14.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 95,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of WillScot from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WillScot from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on WillScot from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.25. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $43.80.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). WillScot had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $559.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 311.11%.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $267,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,007.43. The trade was a 8.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

