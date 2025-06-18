Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Position Lowered by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 18,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “mixed” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.80.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.99 and its 200-day moving average is $70.94. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.15, a P/E/G ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 2.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.88 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $79,325.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 50,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,811.94. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total value of $256,719.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,883.18. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,000. 17.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

