10,217 Shares in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA) Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.62. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $23.40.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

