12,495 Shares in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARGT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 181.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 437.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ARGT opened at $86.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.83 and its 200-day moving average is $85.29. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 52-week low of $51.09 and a 52-week high of $95.87. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Profile

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

