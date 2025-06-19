2,190 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,047,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,063,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $756,423,000 after acquiring an additional 110,802 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,722,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,112,000 after acquiring an additional 173,006 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,212,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,114,000 after acquiring an additional 309,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,935,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,128,000 after acquiring an additional 526,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEC. Barclays lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price objective on WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.13.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,470.22. The trade was a 44.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $103.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.87. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.8975 dividend. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.59%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

