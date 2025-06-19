3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MMM stock opened at $142.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03. 3M Company has a 1-year low of $98.26 and a 1-year high of $156.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.99.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 96.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. 3M’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

3M Company Profile



3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

