5,044 Shares in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI) Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in NiSource by 64.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 44.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $245,468.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,528.44. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $152,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,760.18. This trade represents a 13.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock worth $631,939. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.43. NiSource, Inc has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $41.45.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.54%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

