5,851 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 564.4% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $78.35 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $78.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.25.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Compass Point began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $31,078,330.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,142.27. This trade represents a 98.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Payne bought 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,966,035.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,035. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,645,121 shares of company stock valued at $142,723,337 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

