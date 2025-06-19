5,851 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 564.4% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Robinhood Markets Price Performance
Robinhood Markets stock opened at $78.35 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $78.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Compass Point began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HOOD
Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets
In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $31,078,330.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,142.27. This trade represents a 98.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Payne bought 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,966,035.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,035. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,645,121 shares of company stock valued at $142,723,337 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.
Robinhood Markets Company Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Robinhood Markets
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Why Quantum Computing Inc. Is the Quiet Winner in Quantum Stocks
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Catalysts in 7 Days: Archer’s Growth Story Just Accelerated
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.