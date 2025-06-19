5,970 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 436.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $753,891.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,162,903.10. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total value of $39,119.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,177.35. The trade was a 13.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,172 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of YUM stock opened at $138.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.31. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.24.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

