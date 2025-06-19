7,339 Shares in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Price Performance
GMF opened at $123.50 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $100.11 and a 12 month high of $130.43. The stock has a market cap of $351.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.95.
SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Profile
SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Why Quantum Computing Inc. Is the Quiet Winner in Quantum Stocks
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- 3 Catalysts in 7 Days: Archer’s Growth Story Just Accelerated
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.