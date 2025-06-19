7,339 Shares in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Price Performance

GMF opened at $123.50 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $100.11 and a 12 month high of $130.43. The stock has a market cap of $351.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.95.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.