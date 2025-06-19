8,745 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Steel Dynamics Stock Performance
Shares of STLD stock opened at $130.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.74 and a 200 day moving average of $126.54. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $155.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 26.42%.
Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.44.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $1,013,773.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,950,647.94. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $168,173.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,971,807.32. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
