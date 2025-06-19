8,917 Shares in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG) Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in National Grid Transco by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in National Grid Transco during the first quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in National Grid Transco by 52.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourpath Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Grid Transco by 13.8% in the first quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.86. National Grid Transco, PLC has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $73.03.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. National Grid Transco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.27%.

NGG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid Transco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

