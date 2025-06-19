ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Cut to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Get ABB alerts:

ABBNY has been the topic of several other reports. Dnb Nor Markets raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cfra Research downgraded shares of ABB from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABB

ABB Trading Down 0.5%

ABB Company Profile

NYSE ABBNY opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.08. The company has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. ABB has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $60.32.

(Get Free Report)

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.