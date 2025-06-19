ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Cut to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
ABBNY has been the topic of several other reports. Dnb Nor Markets raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cfra Research downgraded shares of ABB from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.
