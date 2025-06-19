ACG Acquisition (LON:ACG) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ACG Acquisition (LON:ACG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 830 ($11.14) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.70% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of ACG opened at GBX 540 ($7.25) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £10.26 billion and a PE ratio of -488.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 432.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 157.72. ACG Acquisition has a twelve month low of GBX 385 ($5.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,232 ($16.53).

About ACG Acquisition

ACG Metals is a company with a vision to consolidate the copper industry through a series of roll-up acquisitions, with best-in-class ESG and carbon footprint characteristics.

In September 2024, ACG successfully completed the acquisition of the Gediktepe Mine which is expected to transition to primary copper and zinc production from 2026 and will target annual steady-state copper equivalent production of 20-25 kt.

