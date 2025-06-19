Alison Hill Purchases 4,302 Shares of UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Stock

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) insider Alison Hill acquired 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £5,119.38 ($6,869.81).

UIL Trading Down 0.2%

UIL stock opened at GBX 118.32 ($1.59) on Thursday. UIL Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 92 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 121 ($1.62). The stock has a market cap of £104.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 112.69.

About UIL

UIL Limited is focused on uncovering investments with underlying value.

UIL’s investment objective is to maximise shareholder returns by identifying and investing in investments worldwide where the underlying value is not fully recognised.

UIL Limited (formerly Utilico Investments Limited and Utilico Limited) is an exempted closed-end Bermuda incorporated investment company, established as a successor to Utilico Investment Trust plc.

