Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Now Covered by Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 135.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AMLX opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Camille L. Bedrosian sold 12,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $43,114.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,481.25. This represents a 6.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 21,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $74,570.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,355,280 shares in the company, valued at $11,642,821.60. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,811 shares of company stock worth $155,494. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,263,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 382,608 shares during the period. Kennondale Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 38,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

