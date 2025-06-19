Analysts Set ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Target Price at $3.30

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALXO. Jefferies Financial Group raised ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen cut ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ALX Oncology from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at $46,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 77,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXO opened at $0.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $8.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

