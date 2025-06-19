Analysts Set Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Target Price at $94.60

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APGE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

In other news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 3,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $139,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,606.06. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 9,310 shares of company stock valued at $337,944 in the last quarter. Insiders own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APGE. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 3,560.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics stock opened at $41.18 on Monday. Apogee Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.24. As a group, analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

