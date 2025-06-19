Analysts Set Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) PT at $157.57

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 0.4%

AWI stock opened at $151.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $110.68 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.41.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.71 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 652.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

