Analysts Set Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) PT at $9.14

Shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.14.

BYON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Beyond from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Beyond from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

BYON stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $354.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $231.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.13 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 77.61% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Beyond by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Beyond by 104.2% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Beyond in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

